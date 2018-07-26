Ravens' Mark Andrews: Sidelined Thursday

Andrews didn't practice Thursday due to a muscle tissue injury, Edward Lee of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Andrews missed some practice time last week with a tissue issue and it appears as though a similar ailment kept him out Thursday. He missed just a single day with the injury last time and could return as soon as Friday this time around. When healthy he'll continue to try and carve out a role as a pass catching tight end, battling for reps with Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst.

Our Latest Stories