Ravens' Mark Andrews: Sidelined Wednesday
Andrews (foot) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
That's not especially surprising given that Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun relayed Monday that the tight end would have to continue to manage his foot issue this week. It's something Andrews has played through of late, en route to logging at least seven targets in each of Baltimore's first five games this season.
