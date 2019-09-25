Play

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Sits out practice Wednesday

Andrews (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Andrews was on the field for 43 of the Ravens' 82 snaps on offense in Week 3's 33-28 loss to the Chiefs, a workload matched by fellow tight end Nick Boyle. In the process, Andrews caught three of his seven targets for 15 yards, a step back for him after opening the season with back-to-back eight-catch efforts. Andrews also sat out practice last Wednesday before returning to a limited session the next day and that's a pattern he seems likely to follow in advance of Sunday's game against the Browns.

