Andrews (shoulder/ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Even with the Ravens getting a longer turnaround for Week 9 with a Monday night game in New Orleans on tap, Andrews will be withheld from the team's first practice session while he tends to the pair of injuries he sustained in last Thursday's win over the Buccaneers. Though head coach John Harbaugh previously described both injuries as minor, Andrews will likely need to get back on the practice field in some capacity Friday or Saturday for fantasy managers to feel good about the tight end's availability Monday.
