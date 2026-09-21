Andrews caught six of seven targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Saints.

With Zay Flowers (hamstring) and Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) out for this one, Andrews finished second on the team in targets, two behind Rashod Bateman, who posted 7-88-1 receiving on his nine looks. Andrews ran 28 routes on Lamar Jackson's 38 dropbacks and is seeing a bigger piece of the pie at tight end this season with Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar now off the team. Through two games, Andrews has 10 catches for 98 yards on 13 targets. He'll be a TE1 next Sunday against the Cowboys in Brazil.