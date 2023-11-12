Andrews recorded two catches on four targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Browns.

The Ravens played with a lead for much of the game, which held back their pass volume. That was reflected in Andrews' line, as his only notable contribution came on a 36-yard yard catch that pushed Baltimore into Cleveland territory late in the third quarter. After the disappointing performance, he's managed to top 60 receiving yards in five of nine games this season.