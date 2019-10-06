Ravens' Mark Andrews: Snags five passes
Andrews caught five of seven targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 26-23 win over the Steelers.
Andrews made his mark on the game early in the second quarter, snatching a pass on third-and-long early in the second quarter and hurdling his defender to barrel ahead for a 24-yard gain. The sophomore tight end was otherwise pretty quiet. After 210 yards and two scores in Weeks 1 and 2, he has just 91 yards and a score in his last three games as defenses know that he's the option in the passing game that needs to be taken away. He'll have an opportunity to turn things around in Week 6's matchup against the winless Bengals.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...