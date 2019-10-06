Ravens' Mark Andrews: Snags five passes

Andrews caught five of seven targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 26-23 win over the Steelers.

Andrews made his mark on the game early in the second quarter, snatching a pass on third-and-long early in the second quarter and hurdling his defender to barrel ahead for a 24-yard gain. The sophomore tight end was otherwise pretty quiet. After 210 yards and two scores in Weeks 1 and 2, he has just 91 yards and a score in his last three games as defenses know that he's the option in the passing game that needs to be taken away. He'll have an opportunity to turn things around in Week 6's matchup against the winless Bengals.