Andrews caught all three of his targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 26-16 win over the Falcons.

Andrews showed a little more rapport with rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson after being targeted just twice in Jackson's first two starts. Andrews was the second tight end Baltimore took in this past draft, but he's been the Ravens' most productive player at the position. The Oklahoma product has gained at least 20 yards on six of his 26 catches this season. Next Sunday brings a Chiefs defense that is among the bottom 10 in the league in preventing chunk yardage, surrendering 11.9 yards per completion.