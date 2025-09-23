Andrews brought in all six targets for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' 38-30 loss to the Lions on Monday night.

Another disappointing high-scoring loss for the Ravens took center stage, but Andrews' individual performance was a highlight, especially for frustrated fantasy managers. The veteran led Baltimore in receptions and receiving yards, and he rounded out his night with touchdown grabs of 14 and 27 yards in the second half. Andrews' numbers were easily season highs across the board, and he'll likely need to contribute in a similar capacity for the Ravens to emerge with a much-needed win from a Week 4 road matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday.