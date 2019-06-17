Andrews made "a ton of plays" during offseason practices, looking bigger, stronger and faster than he was last year, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

The 256-pound tight end already provided ample evidence of his athleticism, averaging 11.0 yards on 50 targets last season after running a 4.67 40-yard dash at the combine. He served as the receiving threat in a timeshare during his rookie campaign, lining up as an in-line tight end for 174 of his 444 snaps (39.2 percent), while Nick Boyle (74.1 percent) and Hayden Hurst (56.1 percent) handled more traditional TE roles. Andrews still appears stuck in the same timeshare, but he'll likely take on a few more snaps and also figures to draw the target on a higher percentage of his snaps (if the Ravens have any idea what they're doing). He was the only Baltimore pass catcher to thrive after Lamar Jackson took over last season, with John Brown, Willie Snead and Michael Crabtree all falling off a cliff once Joe Flacco was benched. Brown and Crabtree have since been replaced by rookies Marquise Brown (foot) and Miles Boykin (hamstring), both of whom missed most of the offseason program. Andrews is a real threat for the team target lead, albeit in a run-heavy offense.