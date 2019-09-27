Ravens' Mark Andrews: Status in question for Week 4
Andrews (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Andrews emerged from the season opener with a foot issue, which has impacted his practice reps in the interim. During Week 4 prep, he didn't take the field at all until returning in a limited fashion Friday. Afterward, he expressed confidence that he'll suit up this weekend. "I'm feeling good and I'm excited to play the Browns," he told Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. Assuming he does so, Andrews again will be one of the top targets at Lamar Jackson's disposal.
