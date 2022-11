Andrews (shoulder/knee) brought in six of eight targets for 63 yards in the Ravens' 13-3 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The veteran tight end returned from a one-game absence and finished second in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon for the Ravens. Andrews now has at least Sunday's reception and yardage totals in three of his past four injury-shortened games, sending him into a Week 12 road matchup against the Jaguars with some momentum.