Andrews had four catches for 27 yards on seven targets against the Bengals.

Andrews was held in check in the regular-season finale after racking up six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in his first meeting against Cincinnati. The star tight end played just 57 percent of the snaps Sunday in the blowout but still garnered a high target volume. Andrews finishes the regular season with 58 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games. He will face the Titans in the wild card round Sunday.