Andrews (thigh) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Steelers, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It remains to be seen if the Ravens will actually play the Steelers during their scheduled Tuesday timeslot after players from both teams were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, but if the game is still on expect Andrews to be a game-time decision. The fact the tight end continues to maintain a "limited" designation during the virtual practices is likely a positive sign, but more information will be available Monday should the game still take place during its projected time.