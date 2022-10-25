Andrews (knee) was a non-participant at Tuesday's practice.
Last week, Andrews followed up back-to-back absences with a limited showing Friday, so he may be going through a similar regimen this time around to keep his knee as fresh as possible for game day. While he played 87 percent of the offensive snaps this past Sunday versus the Browns, he didn't haul in either of his two targets and took his second carry of the campaign for four yards. Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether Andrews has a designation for Thursday's contest at Tampa Bay.