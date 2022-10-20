Andrews (knee) didn't take part in practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
On Wednesday, coach John Harbaugh initially relayed that Andrews was getting a rest day, but the tight end eventually was tagged as a non-participant with a knee issue on the first injury report of Week 7. Now with a second straight absence under his belt, Andrews will have just one more opportunity to mix into drills before the Ravens potentially hand him a game-day designation ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup with the Browns.