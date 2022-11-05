Andrews (shoulder/ankle) did not practice Saturday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
It's not boding well for the Pro Bowl tight end to suit up for Monday's contest, but the Ravens will likely clarify that distinction via Saturday's final injury report. Isaiah Likely would likely operate as one of the team's top targets with Rashod Bateman (foot) done for the season and Demarcus Robinson (groin) unable to practice each of the past two days.
