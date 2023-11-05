Andrews recorded nine receptions on 10 targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 37-3 win over Seattle.

Andrews matched his season high in targets and yards despite Lamar Jackson taking to the air only 26 times. As his yards per catch indicate, Andrews worked primarily the short areas of the field, but he did manage long gains of 16 and 13 yards. He's come on strong in the middle portion of the season, posting at least 60 yards in five of his last six games.