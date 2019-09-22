Andrews (foot) was held held to three catches for 15 yards on seven targets during Sunday's 33-28 loss in Kansas City.

After back-to-back games looking like one of the most dependable tight ends in the game, Andrews struggled Sunday. Whether that is attributable to foot injury he's been dealing with, overall pass-offense struggles, or both remain to be seen. Andrews was able to rattle off back-to-back 100-yard games against teams that have struggled in their pass defense. Kansas City isn't much better, but Baltimore still struggled to complete half of its pass attempts. A tougher test should await Sunday against division rival Cleveland.