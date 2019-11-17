Ravens' Mark Andrews: Successful downfield again

Andrews secured all four of his targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 41-7 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Andrews served as the Ravens' top downfield threat despite Marquise Brown (ankle) being active for the contest. Andrews had team-high reception and receiving yardage totals, and he was able to get downfield in the fourth quarter for a game-long 51-yard catch. The athletic tight end has half of his six touchdowns on the season over his last two games as well, and he'll look to continue his surge at the expense of the Rams in a Week 12 Monday night interconference matchup.