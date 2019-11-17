Ravens' Mark Andrews: Successful downfield again
Andrews secured all four of his targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 41-7 win over the Texans on Sunday.
Andrews served as the Ravens' top downfield threat despite Marquise Brown (ankle) being active for the contest. Andrews had team-high reception and receiving yardage totals, and he was able to get downfield in the fourth quarter for a game-long 51-yard catch. The athletic tight end has half of his six touchdowns on the season over his last two games as well, and he'll look to continue his surge at the expense of the Rams in a Week 12 Monday night interconference matchup.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...