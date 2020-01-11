Play

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Suiting up Saturday

Andrews (ankle) is active for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Titans.

A limited practice participant throughout the week due to an ankle injury, Andrews will gut it out in this do-or-die situation. According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Andrews wasn't wearing a wrap on the ankle during pregame warmups, but it remains to be seen if he'll handle a full workload. Aside from Andrews, Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle are the Ravens' other active tight ends.

