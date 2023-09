Andrews (quadricep) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Andrews, who was held out of Week 1 action, returned to a full practice Friday, but was listed as questionable by the Ravens ahead of Sunday's contest. With his active status confirmed, Andrews figures to step back into a key role in the team's Lamar Jackson-led passing offense in the absence of any in-game setbacks. Fellow TE Isaiah Likely is also on hand to log complementary snaps behind Andrews versus Cincinnati.