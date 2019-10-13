Ravens' Mark Andrews: Suits up Sunday

Andrews (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Andrews, who has been working through a foot issue of late, was also listed with a shoulder injury on the Ravens' Week 6 injury report. His active status Sunday is not surprising, however, given that he was able to practice fully Friday after missing Wednesday's session and being limited Thursday. With Marquise Brown (ankle) inactive, Andrews will continue to be counted on as a key weapon for QB Lamar Jackson. The tight end has logged between seven and nine targets in each of the team's five contests to date, which has yielded Andrews a 28/311/3 stat line in that span.

