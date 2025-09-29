Andrews recorded seven receptions on eight targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Andrews maintained his increased involvement in Baltimore's offense, as he has 13 catches on 14 targets combined across the last two weeks. However, his results in Sunday's loss against Kansas City weren't particularly strong, as his longest reception went for only seven yards. Andrews' ability to command targets -- particularly with Isaiah Likely back in the mix -- is a positive, but his ability to consistently make explosive plays appears to be behind him.