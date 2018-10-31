Andrews caught four of five targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 36-21 loss to Carolina.

The targets and catches both marked career highs for Andrews. Though he has just two touchdowns at the season's midway point and has topped Sunday's modest yardage total just once, he still looks like the safest bet among Baltimore's four-tight-end rotation -- leading the group in receptions, yards and touchdowns. Next up is a Sunday matchup against a Steelers pass defense ranked in the bottom 10 of the league, surrendering 265 yards per game.