Ravens' Mark Andrews: Targeted four times in win
Andrews caught two of four targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 21-0 win over the Titans.
In a very deep Baltimore tight-end room, the rookie third-round pick is arguably the most intriguing target, leading the crowd with 155 receiving yards and the only receiving touchdown of the bunch through six weeks. He made some big plays a few weeks ago against Denver and takes on a Saints defense Sunday ranked 30th in the league in opponent yardage per reception at 12.7.
