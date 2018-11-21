Ravens' Mark Andrews: Targeted once
Andews caught his lone target for a 19-yard gain during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Bengals.
Coming into Sunday, the rookie tight end had been targeted at least four times in three of his previous four games. That went away as Baltimore went run-heavy with fellow rookie Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Andrews is probably the member of the Ravens' deep tight-end corps most likely to produce in the passing game on any given week, but whether its Lamar Jackson or Joe Flacco (hip) Sunday against the Raiders obviously impacts his potential opportunities and value. The situation is worth monitoring.
