Ravens' Mark Andrews: TD streak halted at three games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andrews caught one of three targets for nine yards and rushed twice for two yards in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Jets.
Andrews has exceeded 34 receiving yards only once all season, so he has relied on touchdowns to buoy his fantasy value. After scoring 11 times in the 2024 regular season, Andrews has six total touchdowns in 2025. Four of those six scores came in Andrews' previous three games prior to Sunday's quiet outing. Baltimore's struggling passing offense will look to pick things up Thursday against a Bengals defense that has allowed the most production in the NFL to tight ends.
