Andrews was limited at Monday's walk-through due to a thigh injury.
Andrews made a sudden appearance on the Ravens' Week 5 injury report just before a matchup with the Bengals, with a thigh issue the root cause. He proceeded to suit up and score one of his six touchdowns on the season. Now with a cap on his practice reps to begin Week 12 prep, the status of Andrews bears watching in advance of Thursday's visit to Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Finally delivers•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Sets new season highs in receiving•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Quiet in Sunday's win•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Three catches in divisional defeat•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Makes two catches vs. Eagles•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Yet another TD in Week 5•