Andrews caught all three of his targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Bears.

He didn't see much volume with Tyler Huntley under center in place of Lamar Jackson (hamstring), but Andrews did have one big gain in the second quarter with a 24-yard reception that helped set up a field goal. The 34 yards on the afternoon actually represented his second-best total of the season, and Andrews has delivered a 24-208-2 line on 30 targets through seven contests. If Jackson returns in Week 9, his long-time chemistry with Andrews could boost the veteran tight end's numbers on the road against the Dolphins.