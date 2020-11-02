Andrews caught three of his six targets, producing 32 receiving yards during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Steelers.

Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes Sunday and Andrews was involved in neither, a slightly surprising development after he reeled in five of the quarterback's 10 TD passes between Weeks 1 and 7. Scoring plays have largely salvaged Andrews' fantasy value in 2020, as Baltimore ranks 31st in passing offense after posting a 24th-placed finish in that category a year ago. A Week 9 matchup against the Colts is challenging, as Indianapolis holds league lows with 222 receiving yards and no touchdowns surrendered to the tight end position.