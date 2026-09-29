Andrews caught three of five targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 34-31 win over the Cowboys.

Andrews was limited by a hand injury that he suffered in the second quarter, and he was only on the field for 33 of the team's 64 offensive snaps. The tight end has recorded at least three catches in each of the team's first three games, reeling in 13 of 18 targets for 122 yards so far this season. Andrews has yet to reach the end zone this year, and his next chance will come against the Titans in Week 4.