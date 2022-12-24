Andrews caught three of five targets for 45 yards in Saturday's 17-9 win over the Falcons.

It wasn't much production, but the tight end led Baltimore in catches and receiving yards on a day in which Tyler Huntley completed only nine passes. Andrews has seen his numbers plummet without Lamar Jackson (knee) under center. managing just a 8-93-0 line on 18 targets over the last three games, but with the Ravens having locked up a playoff spot Saturday, the team may not want to risk their starting QB in Week 17 against the Steelers.