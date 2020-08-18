Andrews projects to see a higher snap count in 2020, writes John Eisenberg of the team's official website.

Though Andrews led all tight ends with 10 touchdowns last season, he did so while playing a mere 41 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Part of that was dealing with some bumps and bruises, and part of it was Hayden Hurst commanding a significant chunk of snaps as well. With a clean bill of health and Hurst moving on to Atlanta, the runway is clear for Andrews to play a high percentage of the snaps in Baltimore. Much has been made about the sustainability of his touchdown rate from 2019 (10.2 percent). However, if he sees a major snap count increase and thus major target increase, any regression in touchdown efficiency could be smoothed over by the significant uptick in opportunities.