Ravens' Mark Andrews: Ties 2018 total with third TD

Andrews (foot) caught four of eight targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-25 loss to the Browns.

It was tough sledding for Baltimore's passing game through three quarters, though things opened up in the fourth, with Andrews getting wide open in the end zone for an eight-yard score. The tight end led his team in targets and tied for the team lead in catches, suggesting the foot injury he's been battling through isn't significant enough to put a dent in his workload. Andrews has already matched his rookie total of three touchdowns heading into a Week 5 clash with the rival Steelers.