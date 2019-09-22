Ravens' Mark Andrews: Tossup to play Sunday
Andrews (foot) is "50-50" whether he can play Sunday against Kansas City and his status is not likely to be known before pregame warmups, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Andrews tended to a foot injury last week as well, but he proceeded to light up the Cardinals to the tune of eight catches (on nine targets) for 112 yards and one touchdown. Still, this report makes his availability sound like a true tossup. His status will be known for certain approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
