Ravens' Mark Andrews: Totals 99 receiving yards
Andrews (shoulder) caught six of eight targets for 99 yards during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Bengals.
Andrews dealt with a bit of a shoulder issue during the week, but he showed no signs of it as he led the team in targets, catches, and receiving yards in the absence of Marquise Brown. He broke off a 39-yard gain, which tied his longest of the year, and has now recorded 99 or more receiving yards in three of six games. Andrews also has three touchdown catches to his name and will look to add to his numbers in next Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks.
