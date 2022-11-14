Coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism Monday with regard to Andrews' (knee/shoulder) chances of returning to action in Week 11.
Andrews missed the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Saints, but was afforded some extra healing time with the team on bye last week. Per Harbaugh, the Ravens plan to "see how it progresses throughout the rest of the week" with their top TE, but the coach suggested that Andrews is among Baltimore's injured players who "have a real good chance" to be back in action Sunday against the Panthers. A return to practice, in any capacity, Wednesday on Andrews' part would support that notion.
