Andrews secured both targets for 19 yards in the Ravens' 33-10 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night.

The veteran tight end actually led the Ravens in receiving yards with his modest total, as fill-in signal-caller Joe Fagnano averaged just 3.3 yards per attempt and totaled 60 passing yards overall. Andrews opened the season with back-to-back 49-yard tallies on 10 total catches, but he's been stuck at 28 receiving yards or fewer in his seven subsequent games. Andrews will hope to benefit from the pending trade acquisition of Jacoby Brissett, who should bring some stability and productivity to Baltimore's currently embattled quarterback situation.