Ravens' Mark Andrews: Two scores help clinch top seed

Andrews caught six of nine targets for 93 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-15 win over the Browns.

Andrews did most of his damage in the final 1:18 of the first half, catching touchdowns of 39 and 14 yards after his team previously had gone scoreless. The 23-year-old tight end has emerged as quarterback Lamar Jackson's favorite target, having found the end zone 10 times in his sophomore season while topping 90 receiving yards on four different occasions. With the top seed in the AFC locked up for Baltimore, Andrews' fantasy owners may need to look for alternatives Week 17, as there's a good chance coach John Harbaugh will opt to sit his more prominent starters against the Steelers in the season finale.