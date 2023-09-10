Andrews (quadriceps) is not expected to play in Sunday's season opening tilt against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Andrews practiced in limited fashion during the week before ultimately drawing a questionable designation for Week 1. It originally seemed as though he was on the track towards availability, which makes his likely absence somewhat surprising. Should that be the case, Isaiah Likely would be the team's No. 1 tight end against Houston, while Charlie Kolar provides depth.