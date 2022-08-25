Andrews and many other starters likely will held out for the preseason finale to stay healthy for a Week 1 matchup with the Jets, Childs Walker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Coach John Harbaugh didn't get too far into details apart from confirming that QB Lamar Jackson won't play in Saturday's exhibition matchup with the Jets. It'll presumably be the same for Andrews, a fifth-year pro who erupted for 1,361 receiving yards in Week 4. While he'll have a hard time matching last year's 153 targets with the Ravens seemingly shifting back to run-first on offense, Andrews does figure to see a large share of the passes that are thrown, especially in the red zone. He'll open his season against a Jets defense that surrendered the fourth most receiving yards to tight ends last year and a league-worst 8.9 YPT.