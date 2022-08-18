Andrews isn't expected to play in Sunday's preseason game at Arizona, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Like he did before the Ravens' exhibition opener, coach John Harbaugh ruled out any possibility of Andrews, quarterback Lamar Jackson and multiple veterans suiting up, which appears as it'll come to pass this weekend, too. There's no reason for the team to push its luck with its top pass catcher, especially in the wake of the Marquise Brown trade back in April. Interestingly enough, Brown will be on the other sideline Sunday, but Andrews won't be among the Baltimore players that take the field.