Andrews has been downgraded to out after suffering a shoulder injury in Thursday's game against the Buccaneers.

Andrews suffered the injury early in the second quarter and was spotted in the medical tent prior to walking into the locker room. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but he'll be forced to miss the second half of Thursday's game after recording three receptions for 33 yards early on. Isaiah Likely has taken over as the team's pass-catching tight end since Andrews has been sidelined.