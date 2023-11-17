Andrews (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against Cincinnati, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Andrews suffered the injury on Baltimore's first offensive possession and quickly went to the locker room for further examination. The severity of the issue is unclear, but Andrews will miss the rest of Thursday's divisional showdown at a minimum. Isaiah Likely could step into a more significant role in the offense.
