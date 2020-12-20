Andrews recorded five receptions on five targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Week 15 against the Jaguars.

Andrews continued his run of strong production in the second half of the season. For his third consecutive game, he logged five receptions and has surpassed 60 receiving yards in four consecutive contests. His production in Week 15 came in the form of several long receptions -- including gains of 27, 18 and 12 yards -- and was capped by a three-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter. Andrews and the Ravens will head into a Week 16 matchup against the Giants on a roll offensively.