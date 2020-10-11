Andrews corralled six of his nine targets for 56 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-3 win against the Bengals.

The reigning Pro Bowl tight end has been on a tear in the scoring department, with TDs on three of his 12 targets against the past two weeks. Andrews has been held to three or fewer receptions on three occasions thus far this season, but his five total TDs compensate for that fact. A thigh injury that hindered Andrews throughout the practice week is something to keep an eye on, but after he made it through Sunday's contest with no issue, he's seemingly a full-go for a Week 6 matchup against the Eagles. Heading into the weekend's slate of games, Philadelphia ranked second-worst in the NFL with five receiving TDs surrendered to opposing tight ends.