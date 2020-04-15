Ravens' Mark Ingram: Anticipates playing into mid-30s
Ingram believes he can play at a high level for at least four or five more years, Tom Valente of the Ravens' official website reports.
It's an optimistic assessment for a 30-year-old running back, though Frank Gore has shown that it isn't impossible. Ingram could benefit from spending most of his career in committee backfields, maxing out at 230 carries and 58 catches in 2017. He didn't reach 200 touches until his fourth pro season, and he's averaged 232.8 per year since first hitting that mark. Ingram said he's been able to do most of his usual training work at home this offseason while he prepares for the second season of a three-year, $15 million contract. He figures to retain the lead role in a rushing attack that also leans on Lamar Jackson, and to a lesser extent fellow running backs Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.
