Ravens' Mark Ingram: Confident about status for playoffs
Ingram (calf) indicated Thursday that he's confident he'll be ready to play in the Ravens' playoff opener, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Per the report, the running back was "initially concerned because he heard a little pop in the back of his calf," but it now appears as though Ingram avoided a serious injury and he'll now aim to play following the first-round playoff bye that his team earned. With Ingram out Sunday against the Steelers, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are slated to head the Ravens' Week 17 rushing attack.
