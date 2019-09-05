Offensive coordinator Greg Roman confirmed Wednesday that Ingram is the Ravens' starting running back heading into the team's Week 1 matchup with the Dolphins. "We'll see who has the hot hand and feel it out...Mark's our starter," Roman said of the team's backfield situation. "I think everybody is going to contribute."

The three-year, $15 million deal Ingram inked this offseason always made it a fairly safe bet that he would open the season atop the depth chart, but it's nice to hear the Ravens verify as much. While Lamar Jackson has expressed a desire for the Ravens to put more emphasis on the passing game in 2019, Baltimore is still expected to implement one of the more run-heavy attacks in the NFL this season with the speedy signal-caller running the offense. That sort of arrangement bodes well for a healthy Ingram's chances of re-emerging as a 200-carry back, even while Gus Edwards lingers as another reliable option between the tackles. The lone other back on the roster, rookie Justice Hill, offers a more dynamic alternative who also brings upside as a pass catcher, but Ingram has proven adept as a receiver in his own right and won't be collecting dust on passing downs.